India-UK Free Trade Talks: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Endeavor
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar holds strategic talks with UK's Jonathan Reynolds to further Free Trade Agreement negotiations during his UK-Ireland visit. He aims to enhance bilateral cooperation through meetings with British and Irish officials, with a focus on trade, security, and people-to-people ties.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in significant discussions with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds concerning the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. These talks, part of Jaishankar's six-day visit to the UK and Ireland, aim to bolster bilateral relations.
Jaishankar used social media to highlight his official meetings intended to advance India-UK ties. He met with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to strengthen people-to-people connections and tackle shared challenges such as extremism.
The UK visit involves strategic dialogues on issues spanning trade, security, and foreign policy, including efforts to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Further engagements in Ireland focus on shared democratic values and boosting economic collaborations.
