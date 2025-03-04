Left Menu

Tragic Attack on Bannu Cantonment: A Devastating Day

A devastating attack on Bannu Cantonment in northwest Pakistan resulted in nine deaths and 16 injuries. The attack involved two explosive-laden vehicles and was claimed by the Jaish Al Fursan faction. Security forces neutralized six terrorists, and routes to the site have been sealed for safety.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating attack left at least nine dead and 16 injured as two explosive-laden vehicles breached the boundary wall of Bannu Cantonment in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday. The assault occurred around sunset, marking a tragic day for the region.

The little-known Jaish Al Fursan group, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur and a faction of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the incident. The attackers, numbering around six, were neutralized by swift action from army personnel.

Local hospitals have reported five casualties from nearby civil buildings, and four additional bodies were recovered from the debris of a mosque adjacent to the cantonment wall. In response, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

