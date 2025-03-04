Supreme Court Weighs Mexico's Gun Lawsuit Against U.S. Firms

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled potential support for a lawsuit brought forth by the Mexican government against two U.S. gun companies. The lawsuit accuses Smith & Wesson and distributor Interstate Arms of facilitating illegal firearms trafficking to Mexican drug cartels, which fuels gun violence.

The crux of the case is whether the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a 2005 law shielding gun companies from liability, applies here. Lower courts previously allowed the lawsuit to proceed, asserting that Mexico's allegations suggest the companies' conduct falls outside existing legal protections.

This complex case comes against a backdrop of strained U.S.-Mexico relations due to broader trade and border issues. The Supreme Court's decision will not only determine the lawsuit's fate but may influence future legal recourse against American gun manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)