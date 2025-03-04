Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel Cleared in 2017 Sex CD Case: Court Cites Lack of Evidence

A CBI court in Raipur has discharged former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from an alleged 2017 sex CD case, due to insufficient evidence. The court considered Baghel's discharge application, noting no substantive case against him, thus ending the criminal proceedings. Baghel expressed relief, emphasizing 'truth alone triumphs.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A CBI special court in Raipur has acquitted senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in relation to an alleged 2017 sex CD scandal. The court ruled in Baghel's favor, citing insufficient evidence to sustain the allegations initially brought against him.

The ruling came after Special Magistrate Bhupesh Kumar Basant reviewed the discharge application submitted by Baghel. The court concluded that there was no credible evidence, as indicated in the chargesheet, that could substantiate the claims against the Congress leader, according to senior counsel Manish Datt.

The 63-year-old's acquittal brings closure to a chapter marked by contentious political battles, with Baghel taking to social media to celebrate the verdict, posting 'Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs).' The case, which began in October 2017, involved allegations of blackmail and extortion linked to a controversial video purportedly featuring a former BJP minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

