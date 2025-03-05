High Stakes Showdown: U.S. Gun Companies vs. Mexico

The U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic to American gun companies Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms during Tuesday's proceedings. The case pivots on Mexico's lawsuit accusing these firms of illegally aiding gun trafficking to cartels, exacerbating violence in Mexico.

Mexican officials contend that the companies deliberately sustained a distribution network involving firearm dealers who cater to gun trafficking. They also accuse the companies of marketing military-grade firearms to boost demand among cartels. The companies reject these allegations, citing that their firearms are lawful products.

This high-profile case arrives at a delicate time for U.S.-Mexican relations, with President Trump pressuring Mexico over drug trafficking and migration issues. Whatever the outcome, the case's decision, expected by June, has far-reaching implications for cross-border commerce and gun industry liability.

(With inputs from agencies.)