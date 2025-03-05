Tragedy in Northwestern Pakistan: Suicide Bombers Attack Security Installation

In a tragic incident in northwestern Pakistan, two suicide bombers targeted a security installation on Tuesday, leading to the death of at least 12 civilians, among them seven children. This tragic event took place as locals were observing Ramadan, with the explosion collapsing the roof of a nearby mosque.

Following the attack, further attempts by militants to infiltrate the military facility were thwarted by security forces, who killed six assailants in a subsequent exchange of fire. Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Nauman reported the casualties all being civilians trapped under debris.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur both condemned the attack, with Gandapur demanding a report on the incident. While no group has claimed responsibility, suspicion has fallen on the Pakistani Taliban, known for rising attacks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)