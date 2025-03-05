Left Menu

Tragedy in Northwestern Pakistan: Suicide Bombers Attack Security Installation

A devastating suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan targeted a security installation, killing at least 12 civilians, including seven children. The attack also brought down a nearby mosque's roof, injuring 30 others. The Pakistani Taliban is suspected of being involved, amidst rising assaults in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 01:00 IST
Tragedy in Northwestern Pakistan: Suicide Bombers Attack Security Installation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in northwestern Pakistan, two suicide bombers targeted a security installation on Tuesday, leading to the death of at least 12 civilians, among them seven children. This tragic event took place as locals were observing Ramadan, with the explosion collapsing the roof of a nearby mosque.

Following the attack, further attempts by militants to infiltrate the military facility were thwarted by security forces, who killed six assailants in a subsequent exchange of fire. Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Nauman reported the casualties all being civilians trapped under debris.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur both condemned the attack, with Gandapur demanding a report on the incident. While no group has claimed responsibility, suspicion has fallen on the Pakistani Taliban, known for rising attacks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025