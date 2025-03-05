Tragedy in Northwestern Pakistan: Suicide Bombers Attack Security Installation
A devastating suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan targeted a security installation, killing at least 12 civilians, including seven children. The attack also brought down a nearby mosque's roof, injuring 30 others. The Pakistani Taliban is suspected of being involved, amidst rising assaults in the region.
In a tragic incident in northwestern Pakistan, two suicide bombers targeted a security installation on Tuesday, leading to the death of at least 12 civilians, among them seven children. This tragic event took place as locals were observing Ramadan, with the explosion collapsing the roof of a nearby mosque.
Following the attack, further attempts by militants to infiltrate the military facility were thwarted by security forces, who killed six assailants in a subsequent exchange of fire. Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Nauman reported the casualties all being civilians trapped under debris.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur both condemned the attack, with Gandapur demanding a report on the incident. While no group has claimed responsibility, suspicion has fallen on the Pakistani Taliban, known for rising attacks in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Terror Attacks
Pakistan's Security Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Renames Iconic Cricket Stadium After Imran Khan
Controversy Surrounds Shahi Jama Masjid's Ramadan Redecoration
Ramadan: A Month of Spiritual Reflection and Global Unity