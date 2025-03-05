Turbulent Times: U.S. Domestic News Roundup
The U.S. Supreme Court limits EPA authority on water pollution. House Speaker advises against town hall meetings post clashes. Errors mar Musk's cost-cutting webpage. Trump's admin might drop Idaho abortion lawsuit. Upcoming tariffs stir inflation. Measles cases rise in Texas. Trump's federal employee board decision blocked.
In a pivotal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has restricted the Environmental Protection Agency's power over water pollution controls. The court's decision could impede the EPA's capability to regulate water pollution effectively.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has advised Republican lawmakers to sidestep town hall meetings following recent confrontations linked to President Trump's policies. The disputes were reportedly fueled by activists and Democrats.
Technical issues plague the official webpage displaying Elon Musk's government restructuring efforts, causing confusion over the claimed taxpayer savings. Meanwhile, Trump's administration contemplates dropping a challenged Idaho abortion case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US news
- Supreme Court
- EPA
- water pollution
- Trump
- tariffs
- measles
- Idaho abortion
- Musk
- town hall
ALSO READ
Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Policies on Presidents Day
Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration
EU Confronts Trump's Trade Policies
Global Currencies in Flux: Rate Cuts and Trade Tariffs Shape Market Sentiment
Senior Kremlin official tells Russian state TV that Russia-US talks have ended, no date set yet for Trump-Putin meeting, reports AP.