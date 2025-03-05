Turbulent Times: U.S. Domestic News Roundup

In a pivotal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has restricted the Environmental Protection Agency's power over water pollution controls. The court's decision could impede the EPA's capability to regulate water pollution effectively.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has advised Republican lawmakers to sidestep town hall meetings following recent confrontations linked to President Trump's policies. The disputes were reportedly fueled by activists and Democrats.

Technical issues plague the official webpage displaying Elon Musk's government restructuring efforts, causing confusion over the claimed taxpayer savings. Meanwhile, Trump's administration contemplates dropping a challenged Idaho abortion case.

