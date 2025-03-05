Farmers Clash with Authorities Over Chandigarh Dharna

Farmers associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha encountered resistance on Wednesday as they headed toward Chandigarh for a planned protest, striving to have their demands addressed.

Barricades were erected and security measures intensified at the Chandigarh-Mohali border by police, who aimed to halt the demonstrators' progression.

The farmers' protest, sparked by unfulfilled agricultural demands, underscores persistent tensions between the governing bodies and agricultural organizations.

