Farmers Clash with Authorities Over Chandigarh Dharna

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha faced barriers as they attempted to reach Chandigarh for a planned protest, demanding various agricultural reforms. Despite police interference and detentions, leaders urge continued peaceful protest. The movement highlights ongoing tension between farmer groups and government over unsettled demands and policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha encountered resistance on Wednesday as they headed toward Chandigarh for a planned protest, striving to have their demands addressed.

Barricades were erected and security measures intensified at the Chandigarh-Mohali border by police, who aimed to halt the demonstrators' progression.

The farmers' protest, sparked by unfulfilled agricultural demands, underscores persistent tensions between the governing bodies and agricultural organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

