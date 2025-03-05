Germany Suspends Development Aid Over Rwandan Conflict Role
Germany has halted new development aid to Rwanda, citing the country's alleged support for the M23 rebel group in Congo. This decision puts a spotlight on the complex geopolitics in the region, highlighting Rwanda's denial and the historical complexities between African nations and Western powers.
Germany has paused new development aid to Rwanda following accusations of the nation's involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict. The decision, announced on Tuesday, involves a comprehensive review of ongoing commitments.
Berlin has pressed Rwanda to cease support for the M23 rebel group, which has advanced in eastern Congo. Accusations that Rwanda backs the rebels have been sustained by Congo, the U.N., and Western powers, though Rwanda denies these claims, asserting self-defense against Hutu-led militias in Congo.
Rwanda's foreign ministry criticized Germany's move as 'wrong and counterproductive,' suggesting countries like Germany, with historical ties to regional instability, should refrain from coercive measures. The aid suspension comes after Germany promised €93.6 million to Rwanda from 2022 to 2024. The rebel activities, linked to Rwanda's 1994 genocide aftermath, pose grave challenges in the mineral-rich region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
