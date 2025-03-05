Courier Clash: Officer's 'Sir' Demand Sparks Viral Incident

An employee from a courier company in Arni, Maharashtra, alleges intimidation by a local police officer. The incident has garnered attention after an audio clip and video showing the officer's demands for respect went viral.

According to Dheeraj Gedam, the employee, the controversy arose during a routine call made to confirm a parcel recipient's name. The police officer allegedly responded with abusive language and threats, demanding to be addressed as 'sir'.

The Yavatmal police station confirmed that while no official complaint has been logged, further investigation is underway. Gedam is reportedly considering legal advice and may file a complaint soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)