Courier Clash: Officer's 'Sir' Demand Sparks Viral Incident
An employee of a courier firm in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district accused a police officer of threats over a phone call for not being addressed as 'sir'. An audio clip of their conversation and a video of the police official's visit went viral. No complaint has been filed yet.
An employee from a courier company in Arni, Maharashtra, alleges intimidation by a local police officer. The incident has garnered attention after an audio clip and video showing the officer's demands for respect went viral.
According to Dheeraj Gedam, the employee, the controversy arose during a routine call made to confirm a parcel recipient's name. The police officer allegedly responded with abusive language and threats, demanding to be addressed as 'sir'.
The Yavatmal police station confirmed that while no official complaint has been logged, further investigation is underway. Gedam is reportedly considering legal advice and may file a complaint soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
