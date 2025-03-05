Punjab's Pensionary Predicament: Supreme Court Demands Answers
The Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to Punjab's chief secretary over non-implementation of a pensionary benefits scheme. Despite undertakings by the state, compliance wasn't enforced, prompting the court to demand accountability. The case, affecting the Punjab Privately Managed Affiliated and Government Aided Colleges, continues on March 24.
The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to Punjab's chief secretary for failing to execute a long-standing pensionary benefits scheme. A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and N Kotiswar Singh questioned the non-compliance, citing repeated undertakings given to the high court by the state government.
The bench ordered the chief secretary, K A P Sinha, to explain why no action should be taken under the Contempt of Courts Act for violating commitments. The court also sought a response from a deputy director accused of submitting a false affidavit, with further proceedings scheduled for March 24.
The controversy revolves around the non-implementation of the Punjab Privately Managed Affiliated and Punjab Government Aided Colleges Pensionary Benefits Scheme, dating back to 1996. Despite multiple assurances and a promise to enforce the scheme by June 15, 2002, delays and legislative hurdles have persisted.
