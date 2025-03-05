Punjab's Pensionary Predicament: Supreme Court Demands Answers

The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to Punjab's chief secretary for failing to execute a long-standing pensionary benefits scheme. A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and N Kotiswar Singh questioned the non-compliance, citing repeated undertakings given to the high court by the state government.

The bench ordered the chief secretary, K A P Sinha, to explain why no action should be taken under the Contempt of Courts Act for violating commitments. The court also sought a response from a deputy director accused of submitting a false affidavit, with further proceedings scheduled for March 24.

The controversy revolves around the non-implementation of the Punjab Privately Managed Affiliated and Punjab Government Aided Colleges Pensionary Benefits Scheme, dating back to 1996. Despite multiple assurances and a promise to enforce the scheme by June 15, 2002, delays and legislative hurdles have persisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)