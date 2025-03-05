Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption in Jammu and Kashmir's Jal Jeevan Mission Spark Demand for Investigation

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly expressed concerns about alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, urging for a House committee investigation. Amid accusations of inefficiency and mismanagement, Minister for Jal Shakti promised corrective measures and a probe into the alleged contractor-official nexus in Beerwah constituency.

The legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir is embroiled in controversy, with multiple members demanding an inquiry into the Jal Jeevan Mission. Allegations of corruption and inefficiency threaten the mission's integrity, leading to calls for a special House committee to delve into the matter.

During the assembly session, Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Rana, faced intense scrutiny over the implementation of 38 approved schemes in the Beerwah constituency, which have incurred costs over Rs 113.19 crore. Despite his assurances of ongoing efforts and completed projects, many legislators expressed their dissatisfaction and called for accountability.

Congress leader G A Mir, among others, branded the mission a 'major scam', emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. Additional calls for a probe came from various party lines, highlighting widespread concerns over alleged financial mismanagement within the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Web 3.0 and decentralized agentic super intelligence: A new era of digital autonomy

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

