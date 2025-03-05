Constable Blames 'Nightmare' Wife for Disciplinary Issues in Viral Response
A PAC constable in Uttar Pradesh, accused of misconduct, blamed his inability to perform on marital issues causing insomnia. His response, detailing nightmares of his wife, went viral on social media, prompting an inquiry. The situation is being investigated for authenticity and circumstances surrounding the viral spread.
- Country:
- India
In a bizarre turn of events, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has attributed his disciplinary issues to the alleged nightmares caused by his wife. The constable's unusual explanation has taken social media by storm.
According to the statements made by the constable, ongoing marital strife has left him unable to sleep, leading to disciplinary lapses such as arriving late and being improperly groomed. His response has sparked an internal inquiry, with officials working to verify the authenticity of the claims and investigate how the letter ended up online.
The constable further detailed his struggles with insomnia and personal distress due to family issues, urging his superiors to guide him towards spiritual relief. Meanwhile, the viral nature of the letter has put both the constable and the department under scrutiny.

