Controversial Transfer: Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Moved Amid Allegations

Karnataka IPS officer Roopa D finds herself at the center of a controversy, leading to her transfer from the Internal Security Division on Wednesday. The decision directly follows allegations from a fellow officer suggesting misconduct involving the placement of files in her office.

The official notification clearly states that Roopa D, part of the 2000 IPS batch, will now serve as the Managing Director at Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited in Bengaluru. This move comes as part of a broader reshuffling that sees IAS officer Chandrashekar N transferred from his current position.

The allegations were formally submitted last month when Vartika Katiyar, a 2010 batch IPS officer, lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. Katiyar accused subordinates of entering her office without permission, allegedly under Roopa's orders, to plant files. Katiyar herself has been transferred to a different role within the division.

