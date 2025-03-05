Left Menu

Tension Rise as South Sudan Arrests Key Officials

South Sudanese forces have arrested the Petroleum Minister and senior military officials linked to Vice President Riek Machar, threatening the fragile peace deal. Conflicting relationships between Machar and President Kiir continue to cause political instability, despite the formal peace achieved in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:04 IST
Tension Rise as South Sudan Arrests Key Officials

NAIROBI, March 5 - In a move that could destabilize the country's fragile peace, South Sudanese forces have arrested the Petroleum Minister and several senior military officials associated with First Vice President Riek Machar, according to a spokesperson from the vice president's office.

This development poses a significant threat to the peace agreement brokered in 2018 that ended South Sudan's brutal five-year civil war. Though peace was officially achieved, tensions persist between Machar and President Salva Kiir, and violent clashes among rival communities are frequent.

Machar's spokesperson, Puok Both Baluang, revealed that alongside the Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, the deputy head of the army was also detained, with other military officials placed under house arrest. South Sudanese troops have surrounded Machar's residence, although he managed to attend his office on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

AI failures are predictable - and preventable

The WEIRD AI divide: Why some nations trust AI while others don’t

Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025