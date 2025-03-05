Pakistan and U.S. Strengthen Counterterrorism Ties Following Sharifullah Arrest
Pakistan has renewed counterterrorism cooperation with the U.S. following the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, blamed for a 2021 Kabul airport attack. The arrest signifies Pakistan's commitment as a counterterrorism partner. U.S.-Pakistan ties have been strained over alleged Taliban support, but both sides now collaborate closely against ISIS-K threats.
In a significant development, Pakistan announced the renewal of counterterrorism cooperation with the United States following the apprehension of Mohammad Sharifullah. The country attributes the 2021 attack on U.S. troops at Kabul airport to Sharifullah, who was detained during a military operation along the Afghanistan border.
The announcement came hours after former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Pakistan during a speech to Congress, acknowledging the arrest of Sharifullah, who is en route to the U.S. to face justice. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the nation's commitment to regional peace alongside the United States.
This strategic maneuver is part of broader joint counterterrorism efforts, despite frayed U.S.-Pakistan ties due to Pakistan's alleged support for Afghanistan's Taliban. By capitalizing on security concerns, Pakistan seeks to reestablish itself as a reliable partner in regional stability, amidst India's growing influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- USA
- counterterrorism
- Sharifullah
- Trump
- ISIS-K
- Kabul
- Afghanistan
- security
- cooperation
ALSO READ
Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Policies on Presidents Day
Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration
Trump Unveils Reciprocal Tariff Strategy to Balance Trade Fairness
Trump-Musk Workforce Revolution: Unprecedented Federal Layoffs Sweep U.S.
Trump: The Diplomatic Problem Solver?