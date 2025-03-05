Jal Jeevan Mission Faces Hurdles Amidst Political Tensions in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the Jal Jeevan Mission has successfully extended tap water connections to 34.23 lakh households, a notable yet incomplete stride towards its target of 62.55 lakh households. The mission, initially slated for completion by December 2024, faces delays now extending to December 2028 due to financial constraints.

Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad highlighted the project's sluggish progress, emphasizing that approximately Rs 6,500 crore in central funding remains pending, hindering further advancements. Meanwhile, political tensions simmered in the assembly, with BJP MLA Satyendra Nath Tiwary questioning the delays and alleged corruption.

The session also saw a walkout by BJP members after their MLA was reportedly cut off during debate discussions. Despite these tensions, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore praised the state budget, citing robust financial projections with significant revenue expected from central and state taxes.

