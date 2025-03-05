Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission Faces Hurdles Amidst Political Tensions in Jharkhand

The Jal Jeevan Mission in Jharkhand has provided tap water connections to over 34 lakh households but is facing delays due to non-payment of Rs 6,500 crore central share. Political disputes arose during the assembly debates, with accusations of corruption and opposition walkouts over restricted speaking time.

Updated: 05-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:27 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission Faces Hurdles Amidst Political Tensions in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In Jharkhand, the Jal Jeevan Mission has successfully extended tap water connections to 34.23 lakh households, a notable yet incomplete stride towards its target of 62.55 lakh households. The mission, initially slated for completion by December 2024, faces delays now extending to December 2028 due to financial constraints.

Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad highlighted the project's sluggish progress, emphasizing that approximately Rs 6,500 crore in central funding remains pending, hindering further advancements. Meanwhile, political tensions simmered in the assembly, with BJP MLA Satyendra Nath Tiwary questioning the delays and alleged corruption.

The session also saw a walkout by BJP members after their MLA was reportedly cut off during debate discussions. Despite these tensions, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore praised the state budget, citing robust financial projections with significant revenue expected from central and state taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

