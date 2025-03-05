Nepali Smuggler Nabbed with Hashish Stash at India-Nepal Border
A joint operation by police and Sashastra Seema Bal apprehended a Nepali smuggler, Gore Gharti Magar, at Rupaidiha near the India-Nepal border with 9.9 kg of hashish. The smuggler was transporting the high-value contraband from Nepal to Manali. An investigation is ongoing to dismantle the smuggling network.
A coordinated effort by police and Sashastra Seema Bal resulted in the arrest of a Nepali drug smuggler near the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district.
The suspect, Gore Gharti Magar, was caught with 9.9 kg of hashish, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore.
Authorities discovered the contraband hidden underneath his clothing, confirming its intended destination as Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The investigation aims to uncover the larger smuggling network.
