Nepali Smuggler Nabbed with Hashish Stash at India-Nepal Border

A coordinated effort by police and Sashastra Seema Bal resulted in the arrest of a Nepali drug smuggler near the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district.

The suspect, Gore Gharti Magar, was caught with 9.9 kg of hashish, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore.

Authorities discovered the contraband hidden underneath his clothing, confirming its intended destination as Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The investigation aims to uncover the larger smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)