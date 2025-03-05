Left Menu

Nepali Smuggler Nabbed with Hashish Stash at India-Nepal Border

A joint operation by police and Sashastra Seema Bal apprehended a Nepali smuggler, Gore Gharti Magar, at Rupaidiha near the India-Nepal border with 9.9 kg of hashish. The smuggler was transporting the high-value contraband from Nepal to Manali. An investigation is ongoing to dismantle the smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:32 IST
A coordinated effort by police and Sashastra Seema Bal resulted in the arrest of a Nepali drug smuggler near the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district.

The suspect, Gore Gharti Magar, was caught with 9.9 kg of hashish, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore.

Authorities discovered the contraband hidden underneath his clothing, confirming its intended destination as Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The investigation aims to uncover the larger smuggling network.

