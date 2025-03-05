Pakistan and US Strengthen Ties Amid Military Equipment Withdrawal

In a significant development, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has praised the US administration's choice to retrieve military equipment left in Afghanistan. This move was seen as a step towards enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism between the two nations.

The remarks came in a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. During this discussion, Dar highlighted concerns about the weaponry left behind after the 2021 US withdrawal, which has reportedly been used by banned terrorist groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In addition to focusing on security issues, both countries showed interest in expanding ties in various sectors, including IT, energy, and minerals, signaling a mutual commitment to a broad-based agenda encompassing trade, health, and climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)