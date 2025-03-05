Left Menu

New Military Chief Sworn In Amid Calls for Inquiry into October Failures

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officiated the swearing-in of Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, the new military chief of staff. This comes amid demands for an inquiry into the IDF's failings during the October 7 Hamas attack. Outgoing chief Lt Gen Herzi Halevi emphasized the need for a national commission.

Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presided over the swearing-in ceremony for Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, the new military chief of staff, emphasizing a strong resolve to secure 'total victory' over Hamas and other Iran-backed factions.

This leadership transition follows Lt Gen Herzi Halevi's resignation, partially prompted by the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) shortcomings during the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on southern Israel, an incident that escalated into the Gaza conflict.

During the ceremony, Halevi acknowledged past failures and urged for a state commission of inquiry to fully examine the lapses that led to the attack. He argued that existing reports by the Israeli military and Shin Bet fall short of addressing the fundamental issues, advocating for a comprehensive investigation that involves political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

