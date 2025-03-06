US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister discuss economic partnership

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed to strengthen "dialogue mechanisms to enhance collaboration in key areas" in a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the economic partnership between the two countries, the Treasury Department said. "This is a critical time to shape a new strategic economic future for both countries, reinforcing American global leadership and Israel's role as a key economic partner," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"To advance shared economic interests, both sides agreed to strengthen dialogue mechanisms to enhance collaboration in key areas, including economic policy, technology, and financial regulation," the department added.

