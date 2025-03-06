Four members of 'Band Baaja Baarat' gang nabbed in Delhi

Delhi Police has busted a 'Band, Baaja, Baraat' gang of thieves who gatecrashed high-profile weddings in the capital and its suburbs, and apprehended four of its members, including a juvenile, officials said on Thursday.

With this, three cases of thefts at weddings in Shastri Park, Swaroop Nagar and GTB Enclave have been solved, they said.

The gang, based in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, was involved in multiple incidents of stealing cash and jewellery from wedding venues, police said.

''The gang specialised in gatecrashing weddings and blending in with guests by dressing up in festive clothes. They would attend the event as if they were invited to it, have dinner and patiently wait for the right moment to strike,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta said.

Once the opportunity presented itself, they would swiftly steal bags containing gifts, jewellery and cash meant for the bride and groom before vanishing from the venue, the DCP said.

Following a series of wedding thefts reported across Delhi-NCR, police launched an investigation. After thoroughly analysing CCTV footage from various wedding venues and deploying informants at banquet halls and farmhouses, police were able to identify the culprits, she said.

''The gang's key tactic involved using minors to commit thefts. Investigations revealed that the gang leader would lure (the children's) parents in their villages by offering them Rs 10 to 12 lakh a year in exchange for their children's services,'' Gupta said.

These children, typically aged between 9 and 15, were then brought to Delhi, where they underwent training on how to steal things without raising suspicion. They were also trained to blend in with guests, act confidently and remain silent if caught, she said.

''Police received a tip-off regarding the gang's movement and a raid was conducted near Shastri Park metro depot. During the raid, the three accused were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended,'' Gupta said.

The accused were identified as Ajju (24), Kuljeet (22) and Kalu Chhayal (25), all from Madhya Pradesh, she said.

Police recovered Rs 2,14,000 in cash, one mobile phone and several pieces of silver jewellery from the accused, she said.

