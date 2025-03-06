Left Menu

Norway should significantly raise its aid to Ukraine, PM says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:49 IST
Norway should significantly increase its financial aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament on Thursday.

"I want to propose to the other parties in parliament that we meet this afternoon to discuss and agree on a significant increase in the Nansen programme for Ukraine this year," Stoere said.

It marks the latest example of a European country scrambling to boost defence spending and maintain support for Ukraine after President Donald Trump froze U.S. military aid to Kyiv and fuelled doubts about its commitment to European NATO allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

