UPDATE 1-Kremlin blasts 'confrontational' Macron speech on Russian threat, nuclear weapons

The Kremlin on Thursday condemned what it called a highly confrontational speech by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he called Russia a threat to Europe and said Paris would consider putting other countries under its nuclear protection.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the French leader's comments, in an address to the nation on Wednesday, were an indication that Paris was looking to prolong the war in Ukraine. "The speech is really extremely confrontational. It can hardly be perceived as a speech by a head of state who is thinking about peace," Peskov told reporters.

"Rather, from what was said, one can conclude that France is thinking more about war, about continuing the war." Macron, he said, had omitted important facts and failed to mention Russia's own "legitimate concerns and fears" about the eastwards expansion of NATO towards Russia's own borders.

Under Macron, France has supplied arms to Ukraine and said it is prepared to consider sending troops there to help ensure the implementation of any peace agreement. Russia has said the presence of any troops from NATO countries would be unacceptable. Macron also said in Wednesday's speech that France was ready to discuss extending the protection of its nuclear arsenal to other European countries.

Peskov said this amounted to a "claim to nuclear leadership in Europe" which he said was "very, very confrontational."

