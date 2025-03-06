CORRECTED-Macron to convene European army chiefs willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:13 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday he plans next week to hold a meeting of army chiefs from European countries willing to send troops to Ukraine after any eventual peace deal with Russia.
He also said France needs to be ready if the United States is no longer by its side.
