NATO defence spending must quickly rise to at least 3% of GDP, says Polish president

All NATO countries should raise defence spending to at least 3% of GDP immediately, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday during a joint press conference in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

"I submitted to the Secretary General a written request that this matter be raised at the upcoming summit in The Hague and that such a decision be made...that at least 3% of the GDP of the member states of the alliance be allocated (to defence)," Duda told a news conference. "The situation is such that we cannot wait until 2030," he added.

