Zelenskiy says he discussed with Macron coalition of willing, cooperation with US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron a meeting of the military representatives of countries interested in coalition to support Ukraine. "We discussed the upcoming meeting on March 11...
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron a meeting of the military representatives of countries interested in coalition to support Ukraine. "We discussed the upcoming meeting on March 11... We coordinated our positions and next steps," he said on X, adding that there is "a clear shared vision" that it is possible to achieve lasting peace through cooperation with the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Shift: Trump Reshapes U.S.-Russia Relations Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Trump Confident in U.S.-Russia Talks to End Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Pushes for Lasting Peace in Ukraine
Ukraine's Bold Overnight Strike on Russian Oil Refinery
Ukraine President Accuses Trump of Falling Into Russian Disinformation Trap