Zelenskiy says he discussed with Macron coalition of willing, cooperation with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron a meeting of the military representatives of countries interested in coalition to support Ukraine. "We discussed the upcoming meeting on March 11... We coordinated our positions and next steps," he said on X, adding that there is "a clear shared vision" that it is possible to achieve lasting peace through cooperation with the United States.

