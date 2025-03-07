US plans consulate closures, mainly in Western Europe, NYT reports

The U.S. State Department has drawn up plans to close a dozen consulates by this summer and is considering closing more missions, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.

Among the dozen consulates, the closures are mainly in Western Europe, according to three officials briefed on a memo that is circulating in the department, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)