Delhi Police Dismantles Fake Passport Syndicate Aiding Fugitive Criminals
The Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantled a fake passport syndicate that helped gangsters and criminals escape abroad. The operation led to seven arrests, including mastermind Nishant Kumar Saxena. The gang forged various government-issued documents to secure Indian passports, primarily targeting criminals facing legal actions.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled a sophisticated fake passport syndicate purportedly aiding notorious criminals in fleeing the country using counterfeited identities, an official announced on Friday.
During the meticulously planned operation, authorities apprehended Nishant Kumar Saxena, the syndicate's alleged mastermind, along with six accomplices, including a suspect affiliated with the Neeraj Bawana gang. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain detailed the four-month-long investigation that culminated in the arrests.
The suspects are believed to have forged Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other official documents to obtain legitimate Indian passports through questionable means, primarily in Lucknow. The police executed a raid on Saxena's office, seizing various fraudulent materials and leading to further arrests. Investigations continue to uncover potential collaborations within passport offices.
