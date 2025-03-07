Assam Opposition Calls for Special Package for Char Areas Amidst Government Claims

In Assam, opposition parties have fervently appealed for a special development package for the char areas, citing rampant issues like inadequate educational and healthcare facilities. The government, however, insists that ongoing schemes suffice for the welfare and development of these riverine islands, dismissing the need for any exceptional packages.

Leading the charge, Congress MLA Abdul Batin Khandakar argued for urgent measures to improve literacy and economic growth in the char regions, predominantly inhabited by Bengal-Muslims. The call was supported by fellow legislators who highlighted the absence of updated socio-economic surveys since 2003 and a pressing need for budget allocations.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) joined the call for reform, emphasizing land rights' establishment as a crucial solution. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary responded by outlining governmental efforts in minority welfare and blamed delays in releasing central funds on bureaucratic hurdles, such as the pending utilization certificates. Ultimately, the resolution was withdrawn under a consensus to focus on educational reforms and population control.

