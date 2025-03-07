Odisha Transport Official Arrested in Major Corruption Bust

In a significant anti-corruption operation, Odisha vigilance officials have apprehended a senior transport officer, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, unveiling astonishingly vast assets linked to him. Among the seized properties are three multi-storey buildings, three flats, an expansive farmhouse, and 11 high-value plots.

The action followed simultaneous raids at nine locations across several Odisha districts, sparking the arrest. Mohanty, affiliated with the State Transport Authority as a joint commissioner for road safety, is now under scrutiny for the unexplainable accumulation of wealth, including cash, gold, and luxurious real estate.

Among the staggering haul were gold biscuits, ornaments weighing 2.1 kg, Rs 1 crore for a Bhubaneswar flat, and more, leading to Mohanty's arrest under suspicions of corrupt practices and disproportionate assets registration at the vigilance police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)