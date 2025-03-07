Left Menu

Amit Shah’s Call for Tamil Education Sparks Language Debate in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to introduce engineering and medical education in Tamil. This appeal underscores a longstanding language debate, as the BJP-led Centre insists on permitting regional language options for exams, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's cultural significance in India's heritage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reignited the language debate in Tamil Nadu by urging Chief Minister M K Stalin to offer engineering and medical education in Tamil. This plea comes amidst a heated dispute between the state's ruling DMK and the BJP-led Centre over language imposition claims.

Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent initiative allowing Central Armed Police Forces aspirants to write exams in regional languages, including Tamil. This move aims to assuage local concerns and deepen Tamil Nadu's cultural integration with the national landscape.

In a speech at the 56th CISF Raising Day, Shah lauded Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage and contributions to India while emphasizing the critical role of the CISF in safeguarding the nation's economic and academic infrastructures. The event also marked the launch of welfare projects and tributes to CISF personnel's dedication.

