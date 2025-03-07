Karnataka High Court Quashes ED Summons in MUDA Site Allotment Controversy

The Karnataka High Court ruled against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in the controversial MUDA site allotment case.

The court also annulled the ED's summons to Urban Development Minister B S Suresh, who had not been charged but was called in for questioning.

The decision came as Justice M Nagaprasanna addressed petitions from Parvathi and Suresh, highlighting the dual investigations by the Lokayukta police and a Special Investigation Team, against the ED's intervention, which had previously been contested in January.

