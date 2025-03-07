Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Quashes ED Summons in MUDA Site Allotment Controversy

The Karnataka High Court dismissed the ED's summons to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and Minister B S Suresh concerning the MUDA site allotment case. The court intervened following arguments by Parvathi's and Suresh's counsel challenging the ED's jurisdiction, since the Lokayukta police and SIT were already investigating.

The Karnataka High Court ruled against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in the controversial MUDA site allotment case.

The court also annulled the ED's summons to Urban Development Minister B S Suresh, who had not been charged but was called in for questioning.

The decision came as Justice M Nagaprasanna addressed petitions from Parvathi and Suresh, highlighting the dual investigations by the Lokayukta police and a Special Investigation Team, against the ED's intervention, which had previously been contested in January.

