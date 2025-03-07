Left Menu

Fadnavis Reaffirms Commitment to Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ensures the continued implementation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Amidst Women's Day discussions, Fadnavis highlighted the scheme's financial impact, confirmed its ongoing operation, and praised historical figures for welfare leadership. Over Rs 17,505.90 crore has been transferred to 2.38 crore female beneficiaries as of December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the Ladki Bahin Yojana will remain intact, emphasizing his government's dedication to maximizing its benefits for recipients.

This announcement came amid International Women's Day deliberations, stressing the scheme's contribution to financial well-being, benefiting 2.38 crore women with a significant Rs 17,505.90 crore disbursed so far.

Commending leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis endorsed the historical examples of welfare, reinforcing Maharashtra's commitment to the scheme under the financial months ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

