Fadnavis Reaffirms Commitment to Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the Ladki Bahin Yojana will remain intact, emphasizing his government's dedication to maximizing its benefits for recipients.

This announcement came amid International Women's Day deliberations, stressing the scheme's contribution to financial well-being, benefiting 2.38 crore women with a significant Rs 17,505.90 crore disbursed so far.

Commending leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis endorsed the historical examples of welfare, reinforcing Maharashtra's commitment to the scheme under the financial months ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)