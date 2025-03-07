Left Menu

Ceasefire in Jeopardy: USAID Funding Freeze Disrupts Gaza Aid Efforts

The Trump administration's cuts to USAID have caused a halt in aid payments to Gaza, risking the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Aid groups, already stretching resources, face scaling back operations, which could compromise the truce's stability and humanitarian efforts in the region.

The Trump administration's decision to cut USAID funding has left aid organizations scrambling, as millions in expected payments have failed to materialize. These cuts are jeopardizing progress made during the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire, with the Gaza response now in serious crisis.

Officials reveal that the promised funds, essential for providing humanitarian aid, have not reached partner organizations, leading to layoffs and a reduction in critical services. The resulting gap in aid delivery threatens the ceasefire agreement, which hinges on maintaining humanitarian efforts.

Amid internal USAID turmoil and new government regulations, the once robust aid pipeline has been severely restricted, leaving aid groups resorting to reserves. The situation raises concerns about U.S. influence in the region, as the pressure mounts on both sides to sustain the truce without adequate support.

