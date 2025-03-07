Tenant Arrested for Landlord's Murder in Love Affair Tragedy

A tenant was apprehended for allegedly murdering his landlord in a tragic turn of events involving a love affair. The deceased landlord, Mohammad Jalal, discovered an illicit relationship between his wife and Mohammad Ibadat, the tenant, which led to heightened tensions.

Local authorities reported that days before the murder, Jalal confronted Ibadat over the affair, resulting in a physical altercation. In a bid to exact revenge, Ibadat lured Jalal to his residence where he fatally struck him with a stone.

Following an investigation, police recovered the blood-stained stone and arrested Ibadat on murder charges. He has been remanded in custody as the legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)