Major Drug Bust Along India-Myanmar Border: NCB Arrests Four

In a significant crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained four individuals, one being a Myanmarese national, near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

The operation led to the seizure of methamphetamine and heroin, with a combined street value of Rs 31 crore, according to official reports released on Thursday.

The action was part of a coordinated effort with Mizoram's anti-drugs authorities to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)