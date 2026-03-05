Major Drug Bust Along India-Myanmar Border: NCB Arrests Four
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested four individuals, including a Myanmarese national, in Mizoram. They seized drugs worth Rs 31 crore, comprising methamphetamine and heroin, from multiple locations. This operation was conducted in collaboration with Mizoram's anti-drugs authorities.
In a significant crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained four individuals, one being a Myanmarese national, near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram.
The operation led to the seizure of methamphetamine and heroin, with a combined street value of Rs 31 crore, according to official reports released on Thursday.
The action was part of a coordinated effort with Mizoram's anti-drugs authorities to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.
