Major Drug Bust Along India-Myanmar Border: NCB Arrests Four

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested four individuals, including a Myanmarese national, in Mizoram. They seized drugs worth Rs 31 crore, comprising methamphetamine and heroin, from multiple locations. This operation was conducted in collaboration with Mizoram's anti-drugs authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained four individuals, one being a Myanmarese national, near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

The operation led to the seizure of methamphetamine and heroin, with a combined street value of Rs 31 crore, according to official reports released on Thursday.

The action was part of a coordinated effort with Mizoram's anti-drugs authorities to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

