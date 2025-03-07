Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Drug Network Dismantled
Punjab Police arrested a smuggler named Raju, seizing 10.5 kg of opium. Further investigation is ongoing to trace network links. The accused, a habitual offender, admitted to hiding additional opium, leading to the discovery of 7 kg at his house. He's also implicated in a past case.
The Punjab Police took a significant step in their ongoing battle against drug trafficking by arresting a key smuggler and confiscating 10.5 kilograms of opium from his possession on Friday.
The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed that the man arrested is Raju, originally from Bhagwanpura but living in Malout. The police are now investigating the network's connections.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Akhil Chaudhary, revealed that Raju was captured following a tip-off. During interrogation, he disclosed that he had hidden more drugs at home, which led to a further seizure of seven kilograms of opium. Raju, a known offender, is also wanted in a previous poppy husk case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
