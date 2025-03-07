Fragile Ceasefire Faces Renewed Tensions in Gaza

An Israeli drone strike killed two individuals in Gaza, heightening tensions surrounding a fragile ceasefire that has kept the region relatively calm in recent weeks. Palestinian medical authorities confirmed the casualties, though details remain scarce. The Israeli military justified the action, citing targeted operations against alleged militants.

The truce, agreed upon last month, faces threats as Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir prepares the Israeli military for potential conflict if negotiations with Hamas falter. Despite ongoing discussions facilitated by Egypt and Qatar, uncertainty looms over advancing the peace process further.

Amidst these developments, Jerusalem saw increased numbers of worshippers for Ramadan. Israeli authorities ensured heightened security in the Old City, allowing limited Palestinian access. The site symbolizes deeply entwined religious tensions, underscoring wider regional disputes.

