Maxar Technologies Cuts Satellite Imagery for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Shift
Maxar Technologies stopped providing satellite imagery for Ukraine as the U.S., under President Trump's directive, temporarily suspends intelligence sharing with Kyiv. The decision aligns with a broader halt in U.S.-Ukraine intelligence collaboration as Washington pressures Ukraine's leadership for peace negotiations with Russia.
In a significant development, U.S. aerospace company Maxar Technologies announced on Friday that it has disabled access to its satellite imagery for Ukraine. This move comes as a response to the Trump administration's decision to pause intelligence sharing with Kyiv.
Maxar, which holds contracts with the U.S. government and numerous allied nations, stated that the U.S. government temporarily suspended Ukrainian accounts in the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) program. This program grants access to commercial satellite imagery purchased by the U.S. government.
The halt in intelligence sharing, reportedly urged by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, appears to be part of a broader strategy to encourage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to engage with Russia in peace negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
