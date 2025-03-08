Trump Cuts U.S. Federal Aid to South Africa Amid Land Reform Controversies

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a halt to all federal funding to South Africa, citing disapproval of the nation's land reform policies and a legal case against an ally at the International Court of Justice. The aid, amounting to $323.4 million in 2024, has ceased with immediate effect, Trump confirmed on Friday.

In response, South Africa stated it would not engage in what's called "megaphone diplomacy" and emphasized the importance of a dignified bilateral relationship. Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighted the necessity of mutual respect between the two nations.

Ramaphosa's administration has been working on land reforms aimed at correcting past injustices where a small minority owns the majority of arable land. These policies are intended to redistribute land ownership among South Africa's Black population, who represent the majority yet own a mere fraction of farmland. The reforms include expropriation laws that could operate without compensation to current landowners.

