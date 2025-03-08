Resignation or Termination: Diversity Program Shakeup at U.S. Intelligence Agencies

Officials engaged in diversity, equality, inclusion, and accessibility efforts at the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence have been reportedly ordered to resign or face termination. According to attorney Kevin Carroll, these officials have the option to appeal to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

This move follows a similar order by the CIA last month. However, unlike the CIA, the ODNI is permitting officials to submit an appeal, providing a slight variance in policy execution. A response from ODNI was not immediately available, as of Friday.

Concerns have surfaced over these directives under President Donald Trump's administration. Recently, Trump's CIA director John Ratcliffe oversaw workforce reductions that insiders claim could jeopardize U.S. national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)