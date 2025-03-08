Left Menu

Court Orders Trump Administration to Pay Stalled $671 Million Foreign Aid

U.S. foreign aid organizations are suing the Trump administration for freezing aid funds, claiming they are owed over $671 million. The court has ordered immediate payment by Monday, but the government has resisted compliance. The situation stems from a 90-day pause on foreign aid initiated by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:30 IST
In a significant legal battle, U.S. foreign aid organizations are seeking over $671 million from the Trump administration, accusing it of unlawfully freezing critical funds. The court has mandated a strict deadline for payment by Monday, yet government reluctance persists.

Foreign aid contractors reported a substantial backlog with $420 million in unpaid invoices and $250 million in pending letters of credit, emphasizing a dire financial strain. Plaintiffs such as the Global Health Council and the American Bar Association are leading the charge for compensation.

Amidst repeated resistance from the administration, Judge Amir Ali insists the deadline is achievable and is considering reversing recent decisions to cancel future contracts. The aid situation remains precarious, affecting global humanitarian efforts under Trump's tenure.

