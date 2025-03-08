Left Menu

A Firing Squad's Return: South Carolina's First Execution in 15 Years

South Carolina plans its first firing squad execution in 15 years for Brad Sigmon, who prefers this method over alternatives. Several Democrat-led states challenge Trump's mass federal employee firings. Additionally, Gene Hackman passes due to heart disease, and the U.S. set to end collective bargaining for TSA officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 05:22 IST
A Firing Squad's Return: South Carolina's First Execution in 15 Years

In a controversial move, South Carolina is set to execute Brad Sigmon via firing squad, marking the first such execution in the United States in 15 years. Sigmon, convicted of two murders, opted for this method due to concerns over the other execution options being potentially more agonizing.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Democrat-led states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over alleged illegal mass dismissals of federal employees. This legal action, spearheaded by New York's attorney general, calls for the reinstatement of those workers and aims to prevent further job terminations.

In other news, the iconic actor Gene Hackman tragically died of heart disease shortly after his wife succumbed to a rare virus. Furthermore, the Trump administration has decided to terminate collective bargaining rights for 50,000 TSA officers, sparking controversy and accusations of retaliation from union leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025