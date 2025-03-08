A Firing Squad's Return: South Carolina's First Execution in 15 Years

In a controversial move, South Carolina is set to execute Brad Sigmon via firing squad, marking the first such execution in the United States in 15 years. Sigmon, convicted of two murders, opted for this method due to concerns over the other execution options being potentially more agonizing.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Democrat-led states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over alleged illegal mass dismissals of federal employees. This legal action, spearheaded by New York's attorney general, calls for the reinstatement of those workers and aims to prevent further job terminations.

In other news, the iconic actor Gene Hackman tragically died of heart disease shortly after his wife succumbed to a rare virus. Furthermore, the Trump administration has decided to terminate collective bargaining rights for 50,000 TSA officers, sparking controversy and accusations of retaliation from union leaders.

