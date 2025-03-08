Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Critical Minerals Deal with Congo

The United States is in discussions with the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure access to critical minerals. Congo has proposed granting exploration rights to the U.S. in return for government support, as reported by the Financial Times citing public documents.

The United States is exploring a potential agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure access to the nation's crucial mineral resources, according to a report in the Financial Times.

A month ago, the Congolese government initiated talks with Washington, proposing a partnership that would allow the U.S. exploration rights to these minerals.

In return, Congo seeks backing from the U.S. for President Felix Tshisekedi's administration, as revealed in public documents obtained by the newspaper.

