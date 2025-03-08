Left Menu

Life Sentence for Two in Shocking 2017 Thane Rape Case

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Maharashtra court for the 2017 rape of a 30-year-old woman. Accused Suresh Pandurang Gosavi and Umesh alias Rakesh Zhala were also found guilty of kidnapping and robbery, receiving concurrent sentences and fines, with compensation awarded to the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 09:38 IST
A Maharashtra court has handed down life sentences to two men in the 2017 rape case of a 30-year-old woman in Thane district.

The Additional Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale ruled on Friday, finding Suresh Pandurang Gosavi and Umesh alias Rakesh Zhala guilty of rape, kidnapping, and robbery under the Indian Penal Code.

Both men were ordered to pay fines and compensation to the victim, while the court referred the case for additional victim compensation per law.

