Left Menu

Terrifying Toronto Pub Shooting Leaves 11 Wounded

A late-night shooting at an east Toronto pub concluded with 11 attendees injured, ranging from minor to critical conditions. The incident occurred near Scarborough Town Centre mall. Authorities have been unable to provide a description of the suspect, who remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:08 IST
Terrifying Toronto Pub Shooting Leaves 11 Wounded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Late Friday night, chaos unfolded as a shooting at an east Toronto pub left 11 people injured, according to local police reports. The incident took place in the vicinity of the Scarborough Town Centre mall.

Injuries among the victims varied significantly, with some sustaining minor wounds while others are in critical condition. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, providing necessary aid and transporting those in need of hospital care.

Authorities are intensifying their search for the suspect, who is still at large. Unfortunately, police have yet to release a description of the individual responsible, urging the public to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025