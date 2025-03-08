Terrifying Toronto Pub Shooting Leaves 11 Wounded

Late Friday night, chaos unfolded as a shooting at an east Toronto pub left 11 people injured, according to local police reports. The incident took place in the vicinity of the Scarborough Town Centre mall.

Injuries among the victims varied significantly, with some sustaining minor wounds while others are in critical condition. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, providing necessary aid and transporting those in need of hospital care.

Authorities are intensifying their search for the suspect, who is still at large. Unfortunately, police have yet to release a description of the individual responsible, urging the public to remain vigilant.

