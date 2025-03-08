Tragedy in Dobropillia: Russian Attacks Devastate Eastern Ukraine

In a brutal escalation of conflict, Russian missile and drone strikes claimed at least 11 lives and wounded 30 others in Dobropillia, eastern Ukraine, on Saturday. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed that among the injured were five children, highlighting the conflict's severe impact on civilians.

The tragic developments did not end there. In the Kharkiv region, drone attacks resulted in further fatalities, adding to the grim toll of the conflict. Eight multi-storey buildings and 30 vehicles in Dobropillia sustained significant damage from the ballistic missile and drone assault, rendering residents fearful and the region destabilized.

Amidst the chaos, Ukrainian military forces reported averting some damage, shooting down one cruise missile and 79 drones. These efforts, however, could not entirely prevent the havoc unleashed on the city, with electronic countermeasures likely thwarting another 54 drones from reaching their targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)