NCP Women's Wing Appeals for Legal Immunity Amid Rising Atrocities

The women's wing of the Nationalist Congress Party has urged President Droupadi Murmu to grant women immunity for one murder, highlighting rising crimes against women. Rohini Khadse, the wing's leader, pointed out safety concerns, citing a survey marking India as highly unsafe for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:32 IST
The women's wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Rohini Khadse, has made a controversial plea to President Droupadi Murmu. They are seeking legal immunity for women to commit one murder, citing the surge of atrocities against them, in a stark demand that underscores their desperation for change.

In a letter written on International Women's Day, Khadse highlighted the increasing crimes against women, including a recent gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai. The letter aims to shed light on the state's failing law and order situation, which the NCP believes contributes to the persistent criminal activities targeting women.

Khadse referenced a survey labeling India as the most unsafe country for women, with incidents of kidnapping and domestic violence rampant. The wing's message is clear: women's safety requires more urgent and effective measures, and they hope their extreme proposal receives serious contemplation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

