High Seas Bust: Rs 33 Crore Hashish Oil Seized
The Indian Coast Guard and DRI seized Rs 33 crore worth of Hashish oil from a Maldives-bound vessel. The operation successfully intercepted the drug-laden vessel, preventing illegal transshipment. A total of 30 kg of Hashish oil was confiscated, reflecting the agencies' dedication to maritime security.
The Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), conducted a successful operation against drug trafficking, seizing Hashish oil worth Rs 33 crore from a vessel heading to the Maldives.
Intelligence provided by the DRI indicated a drug consignment aboard a tug boat and barge, enroute from Tamil Nadu to Male. This prompted the Coast Guard to deploy ships for interception, resulting in the capture of the vessel in the Gulf of Mannar.
The operation reflects the ICG's unwavering commitment to maintaining maritime security and combating transnational maritime crimes. Further legal procedures are underway following this interception.
(With inputs from agencies.)