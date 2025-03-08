Left Menu

High Seas Bust: Rs 33 Crore Hashish Oil Seized

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:05 IST
High Seas Bust: Rs 33 Crore Hashish Oil Seized
The Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), conducted a successful operation against drug trafficking, seizing Hashish oil worth Rs 33 crore from a vessel heading to the Maldives.

Intelligence provided by the DRI indicated a drug consignment aboard a tug boat and barge, enroute from Tamil Nadu to Male. This prompted the Coast Guard to deploy ships for interception, resulting in the capture of the vessel in the Gulf of Mannar.

The operation reflects the ICG's unwavering commitment to maintaining maritime security and combating transnational maritime crimes. Further legal procedures are underway following this interception.

